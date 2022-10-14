Daniel Severn has been promoted to regional vice president for St. John Properties’ Virginia and Central Maryland Division.
He has worked for the company since 2008 and previously served as formerly assistant vice president.
In his new role Severn will continue to oversee day-to-day real estate development responsibilities across the Virginia and Central Maryland Region, which includes maintaining relationships with local officials involved in the permitting and approvals process, and directing all entitlement activities for ground-up construction projects. He will also direct the activities of third-party vendors such as architects, engineers, legal teams and subcontractors, as well as coordinating with in-house construction professionals, to manage the development process in an efficient and timely manner. Severn also manages the region’s Property Management Division including lease administration, maintenance, capital improvements, and tenant relationships.
“Danny has done a tremendous job of managing important relationships in various jurisdictions throughout Central Maryland and Northern Virginia, as well as navigating and guiding us through and the entitlement and approval process in these regions,” stated Regional Partner Matt Holbrook. “His continuing success with these endeavors has enabled St. John Properties to maintain a robust real estate development pipeline and deliver best-in-class commercial office, flex/R&D, warehouse/industrial and retail space to both existing and future clients. This promotion reflects Danny’s role as an invaluable member of our team, as well as his impressive problem-solving, communication and leadership abilities.”
St. John Properties’ current development pipeline throughout Frederick, Maryland and Northern Virginia currently exceeds 2.3 million square feet of space. In Loudoun, projects include Ashburn Crossing, an 80-acre business park with more than 350,000 square feet of flex/R&D space, and Leesburg Tech Park, which has 160,000 square feet of space.
Learn more at sjpi.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.