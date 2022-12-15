The Washington Spirit major league women’s soccer team will no longer play any of its home games at Philip A. Bolen Memorial Park near Leesburg, the team announced Dec. 6.
For the 2021 and 2022 seasons, the team played just over half its home games at Segra Field at the park, playing the rest of its matches at Audi Field in Washington, DC, the home of professional men’s team D.C. United. Starting in 2023, the Spirit will play all their games at Audi Field, following a new multiyear agreement with the men’s team.
The team will continue to practice at United Performance Center, the same training facility used by D.C. United at Segra Field.
“On behalf of all our players, staff and investors, I want to thank our fans who have steadfastly supported the club through highs and lows, especially those who came to Segra in the last three years,” Michele Kang, who became majority owner in March, stated in the announcement. “Moving all our games to Audi will allow us to build a truly premier, professional and proudly DC women’s soccer team.”
The team has also hired a number of new executives under Kang, including President of Soccer Operations Mark Krikorian, Head Coach Mark Parsons, Senior Director of Performance, Medical and Innovation Dawn Scott, and President of Business Operations Emma May.
“The opportunity to play all our home games at Audi Field shows the continued commitment Michele has made to making this club the best,” Krikorian stated. “The state-of-the-art Audi Field will allow our athletes to perform at the highest level and produce the best results possible. It is one of the best professional soccer stadiums in the country and it is where our club belongs. We are looking to dominate in the District.”
