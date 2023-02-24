Loudoun Department of Economic Development Executive Director Buddy Rizer has been named chair of the Northern Virginia Economic Development Alliance.
“Virginia is consistently rated among the best states in which to do business and Northern Virginia is a large driver of that success,” Rizer stated. “In fact, of all the Fortune 500 companies based in the greater D.C. area, two-thirds have chosen to locate in NOVA. A strong collaborative relationship between our individual jurisdictions makes this market attractive to companies looking to join a thriving and diverse economic community.”
Rizer is joined by Vice Chair Patrick Small from the Manassas Department of Economic Development and Secretary/Treasurer Christina Winn, Prince William County Department of Economic Development.
The group was born out of the 2018 effort to attract Amazon’s HQ2 to Northern Virginia. Four jurisdictions and the Virginia Economic Development Partnership partnered to pitch a regional brand to Amazon, successfully attracting one of two new Amazon headquarters buildings to Arlington. As a result of that work, in 2019 10 jurisdictions across the area joined to create the Northern Virginia Economic Development Alliance. It is one of 18 regional economic development coalitions in Virginia.
“Regional collaboration integrates resources, talent, and assets to maximize economic development,” Virginia Economic Development Partnership President and CEO Jason El Koubi stated. “The NOVA EDA makes a highly marketable region even more competitive, and I look forward to the great opportunities this partnership will catalyze under Buddy Rizer’s leadership this year.”
The NOVA EDA includes economic development offices from Alexandria, Arlington, Fairfax City, Fairfax County, the City of Falls Church, Fauquier County, Loudoun County, the City of Manassas, the City of Manassas Park, and Prince William County. Learn more at novaeda.org.
