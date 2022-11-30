John Ronis, director of Golf at the River Creek Club, is the 2022 Invited Golf Professional of the Year.
Invited, which manages more than 200 country clubs nationwide, invites members at its clubs to nominate their golf pro for the award in October. After the first round, the competition was narrowed down to the top 5 nominees based on the number of votes. After a final round of voting in November, the person with the most votes in the second round wins the title.
“On behalf of our management team, but more importantly our membership, I am humbled and honored to receive this award,” said Ronis, who won a trip for two to Jamaica as part of the award. “We will most certainly celebrate this as a unified family of members, friends and staff. Thank you to all who voted for me.”
