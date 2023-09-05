Restore Hyper Wellness, a spa-like wellness and recovery center, which opened its newest location in Brambleton in June, will host a grand opening celebration this week.
Grand Opening events will take place Sept. 7-10 at 42410 Finale Sq. in Brambleton Town Center. Restore offers wellness and preventative health services to help manage persistent pain and aging and boost athletic performance, cryotherapy, IV therapy, red light therapy, infrared saunas and other services.
“Restore is focused on helping people feel better, look better, and perform better, whether you’re an elite athlete, someone struggling with chronic illness, or a busy professional,” franchisee Justin Galiani stated. “We can’t wait to share these innovative services with the Brambleton community and help people experience a quality of life they did not know was possible.”
More information is online at restore.com.
