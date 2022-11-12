Loudoun’s tourism revenue topped just over $3 billion in 2021, according to the latest data released by Virginia Tourism. That’s the highest of any jurisdiction in the commonwealth.
Much of the revenue growth was attributed to travel through Dulles Airport.
“Dulles is an economic engine for the region and with Metro set to open November 15, it will further connect Loudoun to the D.C. region and help drive more of that airport traffic through to our restaurants, wineries, breweries, hotels and other attractions,” Visit Loudoun President & CEO Beth Erickson said. “Even beyond the airport, the additional Loudoun Metro stops will bring a wave of new visitors into Loudoun who can now use public transportation to easily access DC’s Wine Country.”
Visitor spending in Loudoun was up 61 percent from 2020, with $1.7 billion of that coming from ground and air transportation. Tourism Economics, which partners with VTC to produce the annual economic impact study, uses aviation-related spending for visitors’ airport and passenger data as well as any local spending on taxis and car rentals, and the local share of air transportation spending in its calculations.
With Tourism Economics including Dulles Airport as part of Loudoun’s visitor spending data, it makes the county the largest tourism revenue generator in the commonwealth.
“Washington Dulles International Airport is seeing a steady increase in tourism traffic from across the nation and around the world,” Executive Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer of the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Chryssa Westerlund said. “We appreciate our close partnership with Loudoun County as we work together to expand our non-stop flights beyond the current 100-plus U.S. cities and 50-plus global destinations, to help support more new jobs and economic development across our region.”
In 2021, tourism supported 13,533 jobs and $751 million in salaries and wages. It generated $108.9 million in local taxes as well as $55 million in state taxes. Across the state, Virginia’s tourism revenue reached $25.2 billion in 2021. This spending supported 185,000 jobs, $7.1 billion in salaries and wages, and $1.8 billion in state and local taxes, according to the report.
“Tourism has seen an incredible comeback thanks to the hardworking leaders in the travel and tourism industry across Virginia,” Virginia Tourism Corporation President and CEO Rita McClenny stated in announcing the report’s findings. “As travelers continue to visit communities across the state, Virginia is on pace to restore the tourism industry into the vibrant and highly performing economic engine it always has been. We look forward to an even stronger recovery in 2022.”
