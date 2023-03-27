The Dulles Area Association of Realtors reported steady prices overall and demand outpacing supply for Loudoun homes in its February 2023 Loudoun County Market Indicators Report.
“We continue to see the housing market stabilize in Loudoun as prices and sales have steadied, but the lack of inventory remains a challenge with active and new listings still well below pre-pandemic levels. There have not been this few new listings in the month of February in the county since 2000,” 2023 DAAR President Allan Marteney stated. “As we head into the spring market, we’ll certainly be keeping a close eye on mortgage rates as a key factor in consumers deciding whether to enter the market.”
Sales in Loudoun were down from a year ago, with 281 sales in February, 87 sales fewer than last February, or a 23.6% drop. The largest percentage drop was in the Ashburn 20148 ZIP code, while the Chantilly 20152 ZIP code showed an increase over last year. Pending sales also continued to drop.
Meanwhile, home prices rose in some markets and fell in others. Prices jumped in the Leesburg 20175 ZIP code by 26.1%, and dropped in the Aldie 20105 ZIP code by 25.1%. And the supply of active listings continues to grow, but there are fewer new listings coming onto the market.
Find the full report at dullesarea.com.
