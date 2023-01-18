ProJet Aviation is Paragon Aviation Group's 2022 FBO Member of the Year.
Voting for the award was conducted among the more than 90 Paragon FBO members and thousands of flight departments around the globe. Customer feedback surveys submitted throughout the year also played a role in determining the winner.
Founded in 2007 as a partnership between former airline pilot, educator Shye Gilad, and Sheila C. Johnson, founder and CEO of Salamander Hotels and Resorts, ProJet Aviation has been a fixed-base operator at Leesburg Executive Airport since 2010.
Paragon President Megan Barnes presented the award to ProJet's operations team during a Loudoun County Chamber of Commerce event it was hosting at the airport.
Paragon will also make a scholarship donation to ProJet's Aviation Education & Career Expo in 2023, supporting young adults exploring careers in flight. The scholarship will honor the memory of Fury Gilad, the late mother of Shye Gilad and a long-time expo advocate.
"It is an incredible honor to be recognized as FBO of the Year by our Paragon Network colleagues and customers," Gilad said. "The legacy of taking care of people and creating opportunities for others means a lot to my family and our company, and we are so grateful for our dedicated employees who make it all possible."
Learn more at paragonaviationgroup.com or projetaviation.com.
(1) comment
I predict that before this award is handed out next year, the Paragon Aviation Group will be purchased Boss Kuhn and then his son's company will win the award for at least ten years running.
