Real Brokerage Inc. continued its quest to be the fastest-growing publicly traded real estate brokerage with the addition of Loudoun-based Platinum Group Real Estate to its network of more than 8,000 agents serving the U.S. and Canada.
Platinum Group was founded in 2015 by Karen Cooper and Vicky Noufal and has closed more than $1 billion in real estate transactions. With nearly 40 years of combined real estate experience serving Virginia, Maryland and Washington, DC, Cooper and Noufal sought to build a team that emphasized the strengths of more experienced agents. The team’s 26 agents—almost exclusively women—average over nine years in the industry and closed approximately $250 million in real estate transactions within the past year.
“The real estate industry is shifting. Today’s agents work so hard to serve their clients and communities, but many find it difficult to plan for their financial futures,” Cooper stated in the announcement. “Real’s compensation model rewards all agents—not solely the most elite producers. Real offers something that’s accessible to everyone, and that’s what we wanted to provide for our team.”
