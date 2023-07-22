Optimum Technologies, founded in 2015 by a group of space industry veterans, has opened a new spacecraft integration facility in Sterling.
The new operation on Carpenter Drive will serve as the primary integration and testing center for Optimum’s space systems as it rapidly expands into the space flight hardware design and development business. The building includes a state-of-the-art 5,700-square-foot cleanroom, bonded storage, software development labs, and a machine shop.
"This new facility represents a significant investment in our company's future and our commitment to providing our customers with the best possible space solutions. With this new facility, we are well-positioned to meet the growing demand for our services in the space industry," CEO and co-founder Jeff Gick stated in the announcement.
As part of the expansion the company, which also has an office in Leesburg, plans to hire more engineers and technicians.
"We have made significant investments in the required infrastructure for the development and tests of complex space systems," COO and co-founder John Hildebrand stated.
