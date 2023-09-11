Optimum Technologies in Sterling has been selected by Zeno Power Systems to support the mission design and integration of a cutting-edge radioisotope power system into a low Earth orbit satellite for the U.S. Air Force. The $30 million project aims to deliver the innovative satellite by 2025.
Zeno Power Systems, a startup founded in 2018, specializes in developing radioisotope power systems that convert the heat from decaying nuclear materials directly into electricity using a power system that is smaller and more cost-effective than previous technologies. U.S. military is seeking to RPS to deploy satellites with extended maneuverability capabilities and eliminate concerns about fuel depletion.
The role of OpTech, which provides multi-disciplinary aerospace engineering and program management services, will involve designing the satellite configuration to effectively manage the thermal, electrical, propulsion, and power subsystems.
"We are honored to be chosen by Zeno Power Systems for this groundbreaking project," Optimum Technologies co-founded John Hildebrand stated. "This collaboration represents a significant milestone in our mission to deliver cutting-edge solutions that advance the capabilities of space technology."
Hildebrand and Jeffrey Gick founded Optimum Technologies in 2015.
