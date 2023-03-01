Norse Atlantic Airways will commence low-price, nonstop service between London’s Gatwick International Airport and Dulles Airport on June 1.
Flights will operate daily except Tuesdays using Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft configured to carry 338 passengers.
“Norse Atlantic’s low-price, high-quality offering is a great option for travelers who want to enjoy world-class attractions on a budget,” stated Paul Bobson, the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority’s vice president of Airline Business Development in the Feb. 28 announcement.
Norway-based Norse Atlantic was founded in 2021 and has operating bases in Oslo, London, New York’s JFK and Fort Lauderdale. It will be the first Dulles route to Gatwick.
