Visit Loudoun is seeking nominations for its annual tourism awards program, which showcases the work, service, creativity and contributions of individuals and organizations in the tourism industry.
The tourism award winners will be announced at Visit Loudoun’s Annual Meeting & Tourism Awards on April 28 at Lansdowne Resort. The event will also include a luncheon and keynote by Beth Ziebarth, Smithsonian’s head diversity officer and director of Access Smithsonian.
Individuals who work in the industry are invited to nominate candidates for excellence during the 2022 calendar year in nine award categories: Tourism Management Employee of the Year, Tourism Event of the Year, Tourism Marketing Promotion/PR Campaign of the Year, Back-of-the-House Tourism Employee of the Year, Front-of-the-House Tourism Employee of the Year, The Judy Patterson Tourism Award, New Tourism Business of the Year, Diversity in Travel, and Loudoun Certified Tourism Ambassador (CTA) of the Year.
Visit Loudoun accepts nominations on an on-going basis; the deadline to submit nominations for the 2022 Tourism Awards is 4 p.m. on Friday March 10.
All entries must be for individuals, organizations, or programs that recognize accomplishments for activities that occurred or were completed during the 2022 calendar year. Programs that were launched in 2022 that are on-going and do not yet have results or accomplishments should wait until the 2023 awards.
For more information, go to visitloudoun.org/tourism-industry/industry-events/annual-meeting-tourism-awards/tourism-awards-details.
