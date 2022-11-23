Restore Hyper Wellness, a spa-like wellness and recovery center, will open its first Loudoun County location in Brambleton early next year.
Franchisee Justin Galiani is opening the location with his father John Galiani and uncle Kirk Galiani.
The wellness center offers a variety of services including intravenous drip therapy, mild hyperbaric oxygen therapy, red light therapy, infrared sauna treatments, intramuscular shots, HydraFacials, biomarker assessments, Circadia oxygen facials and cryotherapy. The center will offer monthly memberships as well as individual appointments.
Justin Galiani said health has always been at the forefront of his family’s interests and he is excited be a part of a new way to manage one’s health.
“Historically, it’s been nutrition and fitness, those have kind of been the two prongs to improve your wellness in a proactive manner,” he said. “Until Restore founded a really innovative idea and concept, there’s not really any business that I’ve come across like it.”
He said he also excited to make these kind of next-level treatments and services available for everyone.
“Restore is a place where folks can come and receive cutting edge services that used to be reserved only for the 1% but now under this ‘all under one roof model’ [we] can bring it to the masses and transform folks’ lives,” he said.
Galiani said the center is projected to open in the first quarter of 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.