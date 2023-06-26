Haymarket-based Resort Development Partners has acquired the former Golf Club of Virginia property in the Beacon Hill neighborhood west of Leesburg with plans to restore and reopen the course originally designed by Hall of Fame golfer Johnny Miller.
Opened in 2001, the renamed Beacon Hill Golf Club closed in 2006.
Resort Development Partners has entered into an agreement with the Beacon Hill Community Association to revive the 27-hole course with a view to reopening next year as The Preserve at Beacon Hill. Plans include converting the 27-hole golf course to 18 holes with the later addition of a nine-hole family course, a new clubhouse and a golf practice and improvement center.
“Our sleeves are rolled up and work begins immediately to transform this property into an extraordinary golf experience commensurate with the beauty and prestige of the community,” Resort Development Partners co-founder and managing partner Frank Denniston stated in the announcement.
“The commitment and support to reinstate golf have led to this opportunity to finally fulfill the promise that Beacon Hill was founded upon more than 20 years ago,” Beacon Hill Community Association President Sid Rudolph stated.
Resort Development Partners provides expertise in operations and planning for hotels, clubs, residential and resort communities. It operates The Country Club of Indianapolis, in Indiana; Hidden Valley Country Club in Salem; Pine Island Country Club in Charlotte, NC; Out Door Country Club in York, PA; Timacuan Club in Lake Mary, FL; and Cat Island Club in Beaufort, SC.
Learn more at resortdevpartners.com.
