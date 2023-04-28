St. John Properties announced the promotion of Ryan Mitchell to director of Interior Construction for the Virginia and Central Maryland division. Mitchell joined the company in 2020 and was formerly senior project manager for Interior Construction.
In his new role, he will continue to oversee the execution of all tenant build-out activities throughout the St. John Properties portfolio in the Northern Virginia and Central Maryland region. This includes directing the efforts of the in-house project managers and field staff, overseeing budgeting and scheduling, permit expediting, planning activities, and interfacing with tenants, design and leasing professionals, and third-party subcontractors to meet move-in deadlines. Mitchell will also manage all tenant construction activities to conclusion and assure their successful completion.
Mitchell has more than 18 years of commercial real estate and construction experience. Prior to joining St. John Properties, he worked in project management roles for The Wormald Companies, NVR, Inc. and H&H Drywall Specialties. He earned a bachelor’s degree from Virginia Tech and a master’s in management and leadership from Liberty University.
Learn more at sjpi.com.
