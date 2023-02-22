Miller & Smith is building its final phase at Birchwood at Brambleton after more than 20 years of building in the Ashburn community.
The company is offering three home styles in the age 55+ development, including elevator single-family homes, courtyard homes and elevator townhomes. Birchwood at Brambleton was named one of Ideal Living’s “Best of the Best” Planned Communities in 2020.
Decorated model homes are slated to open this summer. Currently, virtual tours are available online or at sales center located at 23710 Schooler Plaza #155.
Learn more at millerandsmith.com.
