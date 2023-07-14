A Middleburg institution closed its doors over the weekend, a bittersweet moment for many town residents and visitors.
The Fun Shop opened in 1956 when then relatively new town residents Howard and Nancy Allen experienced frustration in finding a local source of children’s clothing and toys. Their children, Betsy Allen Davis and Page Allen, continued to run the store—with the help of their own children.
During a special recognition ceremony at Thursday’s Middleburg Town Council meeting, members expressed disappointment at the closing of the longtime community hub, but happiness for the sisters and their families to enjoy retirement.
A resolution of commendation presented by the council highlighted not just the impact the store has had on the town over the past 66 years, but also the community leadership of the Allen family, including Howard Allen’s service as a town council member in the 1950s and ’60s, and Betsy Davis’ service on the council and as mayor for 20 years.
“I know that we will all miss being able to go in. … and I’m just going to miss everybody’s smiles, friendship and cheer,” Mayor Bridge Littleton said.
He also highlighted the dedicated employees who worked at the store over the years.
“If you can own a business and walk away making such a positive impact on so many people’s lives for so many decades, for the people who worked with you and help you be successful, that’s the truest mark of success,” he said.
While the sisters said they weren’t sure what was in store for them next, they said there aren’t going away.
“People say ‘we’re going to miss you’ or ‘what are we going to do?’ I say we still live here,” Betsy said, who started helping out at the store when she was 9 years old and joined the staff as office manager in 1976. “It’s been a joy being part of this town. We would have loved to have kept going but we can’t quite go much more.”
Page thanked the council for its recognition of the store’s employees—more than 100 over the life of the store.
“Without them, the Fun Shop wouldn’t quite be what it is. We have had one of the best crews ever anywhere. They’re just lovely people and wonderful to all our customers and us,” she said.
True or not, the employees told me it will be converted into a restaurant.
