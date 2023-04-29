Michael McMeekin has joined Sterling-based Optimum Technologies as a senior strategy and business development advisor.
He joins OpTech from a recent retirement at Northrop Grumman, where he had a 16-year career, starting with Orbital Science Corporation in 2006. He helped grow the national security space business to an annual record revenue of greater than $900 million. From late 2018 to mid-2022, he led a team in support of a corporate initiative to develop growth strategies for the Space Sector at Northrup Grumman.
OpTech is a space enterprise consortium registered non-traditional contractor and a Small Business Association that offers multi-discipline aerospace engineering and program management services. The company recently opened a spacecraft hardware integration facility in Sterling.
For more information go to optechspace.com.
