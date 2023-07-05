Two of Loudoun’s largest independent real estate brokerages are merging.
McEnearny Associates, founded in 1980 in Alexandria, is merging with Middleburg Real Estate/Atoka Properties, which was created in 2008 and absorbed Middleburg Real Estate which dated to back to 1939.
McEnearney President Maureen McEnearney Dunn and Principal Brokers Dave Hawkins and David Howell will be joined by Middleburg Real Estate/Atoka Principals Peter Pejacsevich and Scott Buzzelli. The merger incorporates 16 offices across Virginia, Maryland, West Virginia and Washington, DC, and is expected to take about six months to complete.
“It was a natural fit,” McEnearney Dunn stated. “Our firm is built on a foundation of trust, which starts with finding the absolute best agents in the business who have the highest standard of integrity and fiduciary responsibility for our clients. Middleburg Real Estate/Atoka Properties is a firm focused not on quantity but quality, and that’s what we look for when partnering with others: common goals for growth and always doing the right thing for our agents and clients.”
Both companies have rebuffed approaches from several larger franchises, according the announcement of the merger.
“We are and will continue to be the industry’s best,” Pejacsevich stated. “We provide hands down the most support for our agents and clients and can do so because we are not tied to a franchise fee or national ownership.”
McEnearney Associates has supported philanthropic groups including Stop Child Abuse Now or SCAN, Hopkins House, Dunbar-Alexandria Olympic Boys & Girls Club and ACT for Alexandria, while MRE/Atoka has partnered with Tree of Life and A Farm Less Ordinary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.