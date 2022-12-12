The Dulles Area Association of Realtors installed its 2023 president and board of directors during its annual holiday party last week at Belmont Country Club.
Allan Marteney takes over as the 60th president of the association that serves more than 1,300 Realtors in Loudoun County. Marteney is an agent with Fathom Realty and has been an active DAAR member since 2000. Marteney served on the DAAR staff 2008 to 2015.
“Being engaged in the Association has opened opportunities for me that I would not have had otherwise,” Marteney said during his installation speech. “Everyone in this room are true leaders in our industry because you have given your time and service to your Associations locally, statewide, and nationally. I’m looking forward to serving our members, working with our Board of Directors and staff, and to a great year in 2023.”
Marteney is joined on DAAR’s executive committee by President-elect Ida Dennis of Century 21 Redwood Realty, Treasurer Robin Frank of Brown-Carrera Realty, and Immediate Past President Rich Blessing of Weichert, Realtors, Commercial Division.
2023 board of directors members are Chelsea Betah, of Century 21 Redwood Realty, Scott Biller of Biller and Associates, Meg Burke of RE/MAX Executive, Robert Butcher of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices/PenFed Realty, Omni Casey of Weichert, Realtors, Jennifer Hoskins of Keller Williams Loudoun Gateway, Keren Jayne of Pearson Smith Realty, George Kamil of United Real Estate, Peter Leonard-Morgan of Hunt Country Sotheby’s International Realty, Lara Rhoades-Ewing of Century 21 Redwood Realty, Scotti Sellers of Compass), and Barry Taylor of Weichert, Realtors.
Learn more at dullesarea.com.
