Contributed

From left, Ruth Immanuel from Chair Phyllis Randall's office, Supervisor Juli Briskman, You've Got Maids of Northern Virginia owner Natasha Magrath, Supervisor Sylvia Glass, Chamber President & CEO Tony Howard and Chamber 1st Vice Chair Carol Barbe celebrate the You've Got Maids of Northern Virginia franchise's fifth anniversary with a ribbon cutting at the company's Sterling office Oct. 17.