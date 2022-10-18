You've Got Maids Anniversary

From left, Ruth Immanuel from Chair Phyllis Randall's office, Supervisor Juli Briskman, You've Got Maids of Northern Virginia owner Natasha Magrath, Supervisor Sylvia Glass, Chamber President & CEO Tony Howard and Chamber 1st Vice Chair Carol Barbe celebrate the You've Got Maids of Northern Virginia franchise's fifth anniversary with a ribbon cutting at the company's Sterling office Oct. 17.

You’ve Got Maids of Northern Virginia Owner Natasha Magrath on Monday held a ribbon-cutting ceremony and reception to celebrate her company’s fifth anniversary.

Magrath came to the U.S.as an immigrant from Lebanon over 20 years ago with little business background. She held jobs in accounting and finance in the hospitality industry, commercial real estate, and property management, but always yearned to open her own business. In 2017 she bought the You’ve Got Maids of Northern Virginia franchise. She built it from the ground up, and now employs 20. 

Based in Sterling, You’ve Got Maids of Northern Virginia is a licensed, bonded and insured, eco-friendly and Green America Certified company providing weekly, bi-weekly and every 3 weeks recurring service as well as deep cleanings, including move-in and move-out. 

Learn more at youvegotmaids.com/house-cleaning/va/northernvirginia.

