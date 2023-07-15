After working for three decades in commercial and government roles, Aldie resident Dan Lyman is setting a new course, opening Floor Coverings International of South Loudoun County.
The franchise features a mobile flooring showroom stocked with thousands of flooring samples from top manufacturers—and an opportunity for Lyman to work closer to home.
In his most recent position, his responsibilities spanned from Australia to Europe requiring extensive domestic and international travel.
“My prior work experience had a national or global market focus. I rarely had the opportunity to do much business near my home,” he said. “Floor Coverings International gives me the opportunity to stay at home and entrench myself in my local community.”
Lyman initially explored other corporate opportunities before being approached by a franchise consultant and being drawn to Floor Coverings International’s business model, which has more than 250 franchisees.
“I live in the middle of my territory and I’m quite energized by the thought of staying off airplanes and focusing my energy and resources on serving a local community market and exploring opportunities to give back to the community,” Lyman said.
Learn more at southiad.floorcoveringsinternational.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.