Dr. Franklyn Luke has joined Fairfax Radiology Consultants following work at the Milton S. Hershey Medical Center at Penn State College of Medicine, where he was assistant professor of radiology, education director of medical student, and residency education and fellowship program director in the Abdominal Imaging division.
Luke completed his clinical fellowship in abdominal imaging at Duke University Medical Center. He is certified by the American Board of Radiologists and the Royal College of Radiologists of the United Kingdom.
Fairfax Radiology Centers, established in 2020 as a joint venture between the physicians of Fairfax Radiological Consultants and Inova/Radiology Imaging Associates, is the largest radiology practice in the region with over 90 subspecialized radiologists and more than 650 employees working at 20 outpatient locations throughout Northern Virginia.
Luke served a diagnostic radiological residency at Sheffield Teaching Hospital NHS Trust and completed his internship at Epson and St. Helier University Hospital and Stoke Madeville Hospital, Aylesbury. Along with numerous scientific presentations and publications, Luke has a comprehensive list of faculty development and has provided services to Penn State University Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, Society of Abdominal Imaging and American College of Radiology. He received the David S Harman, MD, Faculty Award for Medical Student Teaching and the Dean’s Award for Excellence in Teaching at Penn State College of Medicine Convocation and Award Ceremony. His grant-funded research studies include multi-parametric MRI for preoperative staging and treatment planning for newly diagnosed prostate cancer, prospective evaluation of potential effects of repeated gadolinium-based contrast agent on motor and cognitive functions, and assessing efficacy and safety of Cx601, adult allogeneic expanded adipose derived stem cells for the treatment of complex perianal fistula in patients with Crohn’s disease.
