Lovettsville’s Cooperative Market, the town’s first grocery store, is fast approaching its opening currently planned for mid-June.
The 7,495-square-foot structure is in the center of town, directly across from the clock tower. Co-op Board of Directors Vice Chair Julie Harner said the co-op already has approximately 1,000 members and over 100 local producers ready to line the shelves with products.
The interior of the store will feature five aisles of dry goods as well as local products ranging from beer and wine to dairy, meat, produce and coffee. It will also have an in-house café named The Working Dog Café, in honor of a member who trained working huskies and passed away before the building’s completion.
Construction has been underway since 2021 and General Manager Garland McQueen said the building’s roof was installed yesterday, with the team beginning installation of the wall insulation today.
The building’s exterior features rooftop solar panels that will power all lighting in the common areas and outdoor tables and chairs. McQueen said they will also be planting 14 to 16-foot trees behind the building to help create a buffer between the store and their neighbors. There will be outdoor seating and an original member wall with names of each original member listed at the entrance.
While the store will be open to all, members receive additional benefits, including a member day once a month to shop products at a 10% discount, discounts from participating local businesses including the Blue Ridge Tree and Berry Farm and Walsh Family Wine, the ability to vote for the co-op’s Board of Directors, and an end of year dividend based off the store’s annual profit and the amount spent by the member. Membership cost is a one-time fee of $200.
The co-op has held two job fairs at Lovettsville’s Back Street Brews, and McQueen said the store will ultimately employ between 28 and 30 people.
