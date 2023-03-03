Veterinarian Rachael Dunn is set to open Loudoun Urgent Vet, an after-hours urgent care for small animals, March 10.
While the county has several animal hospitals that are open Monday through Friday during normal business hours and two emergency veterinary hospitals, Dunn said she hopes to help bridge the gap between those two types of facilities by providing after-hours care for non-life-threatening cases. The facility is located at 135 Robinson Mill Plaza SE, by the Aldi and across from Lowe’s.
In contrast to animal hospitals that close between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m., Loudoun Urgent Vet will be open on select weekdays from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. and weekends from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. The urgent care will accept walk-ins and will offer online booking to allow owners to select an available arrival time. It requires a deposit on the exam fee and comes with the guarantee that when they arrive within the designated window, they will be taken into an exam room immediately or treated within 15 minutes.
“The nice part about that feature is we’re trying to work with people’s schedule in terms of helping them not have to sit here and wait,” Dunn said. “And that way they can kind of be guaranteed that the treatment process will essentially start within 15 minutes of them being there.”
The facility includes four exam rooms, a large dog run, a treatment area, a radiology machine, in-house lab services and a surgery suite. Her team is comprised of herself and eight part-time licensed veterinary technicians as well as veterinary assistants and kennel technicians.
Dunn grew up in Waterford and graduated from Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine in 2014. She said she can’t remember a time that she didn’t want to be a veterinarian, and that owning her own practice was always the goal, but that she wanted to take some time to learn from others and gain experience.
“Within the last couple years, I’ve kind of dipped into a bunch of different areas of small animal medicine,” she said. “So, I’ve done general practice. I've done feline medicine. I’ve done urgent care. I’ve done emergency. And I do rescue medicine currently, as well.”
With local emergency hospitals often forced to turn away patients because of staffing shortages and high caseloads, Dunn said she hopes to relieve some of the pressure on those clinics by treating non-critical illnesses and injuries. She said it was important to her to collaborate with local emergency hospitals so they can help support each other.
“I absolutely want a partnership with the local emergency clinics, because we are not set up to do the critical life-threatening cases,” she said. “That is what they’re good at, that is what they specialize in. And that is where I do believe those type of situations should still go. … This is more of again just bridging the gap and trying to partner with everyone in the area so we can do the best for the community.”
