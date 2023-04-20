County supervisors on Tuesday approved nearly $2.4 million in annual nonprofit grants, their largest ever.
The grants help fund 30 nonprofits working in Loudoun, with another eleven mini-grants of $4,500 or $5,000 supporting various nonprofit projects. The $2,369,818 in grants this year is an increase from last year’s $1,864,647. Those grants are also in addition to fiscal year 2024’s $2.9 million in direct funding for some nonprofits meeting critical needs like health, safety or shelter.
The grant funding also comes as many nonprofits serving critical needs like food and shelter continue to see a high demand for their services, with the number of people needing help remaining above pre-COVID-19 levels.
As the county has worked to refine its grant selection process, it has also seen the scores awarded to applications for those grants go up. According to a report prepared for supervisors’ April 18 meeting, since 2018 the county has seen the number of applications, quality of application and total funding requests go up overall. County staff members also now offer training on applying for the county grants.
The county saw 57 applications in this year’s round of grant applications, including six new applicants, although that was a drop from last year’s 62 applicants. Applicants cannot request a grant for more than 30% of their operating revenue, and grants are capped at $113,000.
To win grant funding, applications must first meet a scoring threshold. Available funding is then distributed to qualifying applicants based on their score. And once again, more applicants qualified for funding than will receive it this year. Those include ENDependence Center of Northern Virginia, Volunteers of America Chesapeake, Arlington Partnership for Affordable Housing, the Windy Hill Foundation, Insight Memory Care Center, Northern Virginia Resource Center for Deaf and Hard of Hearing Persons, Youth For Tomorrow, and Liberty’s Promise. Those nonprofits provide services like support for aging people with disabilities, affordable housing, help with homelessness, behavioral health services, and programs to support at least 40 children of immigrant families at Seneca Ridge and Sterling Middle Schools.
To fund all the qualifying applicants, county staff reported the county would need to allocate another $492,148.
County staff members scored grant applications against the four priority areas set by the Board of Supervisors. This year those included prevention and self-sufficiency, helping individuals become independent and stable; crisis intervention and diversion, helping people and families in crisis overcome their immediate challenges and avoid more costly services down the line; long-term support, supporting people who need long-term help to stay healthy, safe and independent; and improving the quality of human services in Loudoun, helping organizations serving the community improve the quality, accessibility and accountability of their services.
This year’s grant awardees are:
- A Farm Less Ordinary ($106,452.67)
- A Place To Be ($102,517.42)
- All Ages Read Together ($56,121.81)
- American Red Cross serving Loudoun and Prince William Counties ($17,533.33)
- Brain Injury Services, Inc. ($49,977.21)
- Catholic Charities Diocese of Arlington ($108,856.01)
- Community Foundation for Loudoun and Northern Fauquier Counties ($67,734.76)
- Crossroads Jobs ($38,036.74)
- Dulles South Food Pantry ($44,250.00)
- Friends of Loudoun Mental Health ($26,514.24)
- INMED Partnerships for Children ($102,453.33)
- Just Neighbors Ministry Inc. ($38,133.33)
- Legacy Farms ($32,796.67)
- Legal Services of Northern Virginia ($76,349.27)
- Loudoun Cares ($79,126.67)
- Loudoun Habitat for Humanity ($70,750.00)
- Loudoun Hunger Relief, Inc. ($102,830.00)
- Loudoun Literacy Council ($108,856.67)
- Loudoun Serenity House ($86,730.00)
- Mobile Hope Association ($107,350.00)
- MVLE Inc. ($101,682.41)
- Northern Virginia Family Service ($43,171.17)
- OAR NOVA ($106,596.67)
- Piedmont Dispute Resolution Center ($30,535.95)
- SCAN of Northern Virginia ($104,267.35)
- The Arc of Loudoun ($106,220.00)
- The Chris Atwood Foundation ($108,480.00)
- The Ryan Bartel Foundation ($75,576.67)
- Tree of Life Ministries ($104,678.94)
- Women Giving Back ($110,738.73)
Mini grant awardees are:
- A Hand Up-NOVA, Inc. ($5,000.00)
- Hearts of Empowerment ($5,000.00)
- Help for Others, Inc. ($5,000.00)
- Loudoun Coalition on Women and Girls ($5,000.00)
- Loudoun Wildlife Conservancy ($5,000.00)
- Loudoun Youth, Inc. ($5,000.00)
- Love, KK ($5,000.00)
- Piedmont Environmental Council ($5,000.00)
- Rx Drug Access Partnership, dba Rx Partnership (RxP) ($4,500.00)
- Seven Loaves Services, Inc. ($5,000.00)
- The Fenwick Foundation ($5,000.00)
More information is online at loudoun.gov/nonprofitgrantfunding.
(2) comments
It is not right for the government to be handing out taxpayers money to charities. If the supervisors wish to donate their own money, feel free.
Last year, I remember there were several groups that felt cheated by the process. I just hope there are no hard feelings this years. All the funded groups this year are worthy endeavors. Happy Earth Day Loudoun!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.