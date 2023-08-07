Loudoun County's first public indoor archery range and shop opened last month, the realization of a dream for friends Tony Morgan and Michael Speckhardt.
Double X Archery is located at 500 E. Market St. and offers 21 lanes ranging from 15 to 30 yards and wheeled targets at a variety of distances for varying skill levels. The range is open to the public and membership packages are available for those who plan on attending frequently. Customers may also rent equipment for use at the range.
Speckhardt said the shop also offers repair services and archery lessons for all ages and skill levels.
“We’re a full service—what we call archery retail pro shop,” Speckhardt said. “So, we sell four of the major brands of compound bows and we sell two of the major brands of crossbows.”
He said they envision the shop as a place for families and the community to spend time together.
“We’re really looking forward to providing that service [as a range] to the community,” Speckhardt said. “And for people who have always just loved bow hunting or just archery in general but have maybe been intimidated by the environments other shops may provide, we’re a very all-inclusive type of place. Where we want to spread the word of archery and get people shooting.”
He said he and Morgan first had the idea for the business in 2020, when they began scoping out the interest in a range.
“We realized that there really was the appetite for a bow store,” he said. “There’s only one right now that’s actually way out in Prince William County. … We thought if we could put something more in the heart of Fairfax and Loudoun County it will really benefit people here.”
Both Speckhardt and Morgan grew up spending a lot of time in the outdoors, hunting and fishing. But both stepped away from archery as adulthood, college, and their careers got in the way.
Speckhardt said he got back into archery when he joined Fairfax County’s Deer Management Program.
“Ever since then, I love it now,” he said. “It’s a passion for me. I love animals and the whole idea of conservation.”
Morgan reconnected with archery after he left the military and began working with disabled veterans.
“That’s one of the bonds that brought us together, that love that we have for the outdoors, and hunting and fishing,” Speckhardt said. “We both had that same kind of aspiration to do something related to the outdoor space.”
Speckhardt said they hope to host leagues as early as this fall, as well as tournaments similar to well-known archery contests like the Lancaster Classic and Las Vegas Shoot.
The range also serves as an approved qualifying archery range for the Fairfax Deer Management Program.
This article was updated at 2:45 p.m.
