Home sales in November dropped by nearly half compared to last year, according to the latest market report from the Dulles Area Association of Realtors.
“While it’s not out of the ordinary to see less market activity at this time of year, Loudoun County continued its slowdown in home sales last month due in part to higher mortgage rates and other economic factors. At this point, many may be wondering how long these conditions will last,” DAAR President Allan Marteney stated. “We’ve already begun to see interest rates fall in recent weeks, and if that trend continues as forecasted, I believe we’ll see more buyers taking advantage of higher inventory levels in the coming months.
During November there were 329 homes sales, 304 fewer than the previous year. Pending sales also were down, 288 in 2022 compared with 467 in the same month last year.
Meanwhile, both prices and inventory continued to rise.
The median sales price in Loudoun County was $637,500 in November, Up 6.3% from 2021. The biggest price jump took place in Leesburg’s 20175 ZIP code where the median sales price increased by $238,725, 42.9% higher.
There were 504 active listings in the Loudoun market at the end of November, 237 more listings than a year ago. The largest increase in listings was in Sterling’s 20164 ZIP code 20164 with 53 more active listings than last November and Leesburg’s 20176 ZIP code 20176 which had 51 additional listings.
See the full market report at dullesarea.com.
