Inventor and LPGA Class-A golf pro Robyn James will be featured at the 2023 PGA Show in Orlando, FL this month, showcasing the InfusenClip.
The product previously saw her named grand champion of the 2022 Loudoun Innovation Challenge. Now, she has been awarded a booth at the PGA Show by winning the organizers’ “Share Your Story” competition and will take part in a panel on the main stage.
“I am immensely honored to be attending golf’s premier product event and look forward to representing Loudoun’s innovative community on the road in Orlando,” James said. “This is a golf show, but the opportunity and spotlight are much bigger than that.”
The 70th Annual PGA Show, organized by the PGA of America and PGA Golf Exhibitions, is golf’s longest-running and largest global business gathering, created in 1954. Thousands of people from around the world attend to show off and source new products from around 800 brands.
James started her business Birdie Everything as a way of selling her personalized, hand-made ball markers, used to mark the spot when picking up a ball from a putting green to get out of another player’s way.
"You don't always know where you're going in this game, but this will help you remember where you've been,” James said.
Ball markers are often affixed to hat brims, but James found the usual metal clips were not enough to hold her ball markers in place. She began tinkering with a magnetic silicone design but found the smell overwhelming. So, she began soaking them in essential oils and herbs to cover the scent and found a formula that also repels bugs.
She patented her invention in 2021 and brought it to the market as the InfusenClip.
“It’s a great example of how one thing in life leads to another, and it underscores the importance of action in the process of innovation. The most important step is the next one,” James said.
She went on to win the 2022 Loudoun Innovation Challenge and reinvested her $40,000 in the business. She subleased space for manufacturing from Applied Impact Robotics in Sterling and upgraded her 3-D printing equipment, hired POUNCE Solutions to build a new website and refine her branding and marketing, and hired local photographer Robin Sgambati to give her brand a more professional look. And she partnered with BCT for her business’s banking.
Today the InfusenClip is sold at more than a dozen golf courses across the U.S., with plans to expand online retail early this year.
“When this process started, I was an individual with a vision. Thanks to my students, early supporters, the Loudoun Economic Development Authority, and the community’s investment in my business, we have a team of collaborators that is growing together,” James said. “This is a testament to the teamwork and talent that calls Loudoun home.”
Learn more at infusenclip.com and pgashow.com.
