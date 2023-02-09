When L.U.V. Director of Analytics Snigdha Sangisetti and Founder and CEO Erica Sullivan Feggeler started school at Virginia Tech they had something in mind for their future. Sangisetti, a 2017 graduate of Rock Ridge High School and the Academies of Science, planned to dive deeper into computer science and data analytics. Feggeler, a Charlottesville native, planned to go into fashion merchandising and design.
“I always loved clothing and seeing retail do new and innovative things,” Feggeler said.
The two met at Virginia Tech in 2018 at the Collegiate Women in Business Club and began working together in leadership positions within the club.
“I remember my first interview with Erica was in a local Blacksburg Starbucks where we met for the first time,” Sangisetti said.
In the spring of 2019, Feggeler learned her mom had been diagnosed with malignant melanoma, causing her to dive head first into research on the skin cancer and to look for protective clothing, altering the course she was on.
Feggeler had had her own skin cancer scares at a young age.
“I found a huge gap in the market for sun protective apparel designed for women that made women feel confident and comfortable,” she said. “It was the perfect opportunity to solve a problem and fill a need.”
Low UltraViolet clothing was founded in December 2019, an online clothing store geared toward women that focuses on UPF 50+ sun protection clothing.
Then the COVID-19 pandemic hit, and things got a little crazy for the startup.
They launched their first product, a t-shirt with their logo and motto “Outshine skin cancer” in October 2020.
Erica said it was all they could do because they couldn’t get manufacturers to do more.
From there, the two worked through supply chain issues and several manufacturers, designed clothing, gathered feedback from customers and created protective athleisure and casual clothing for women.
They also worked through being told “no” a lot as manufactures told them they didn’t want to invest their time in a start-up company.
“The manufacturer we are currently working with told us no at first, but they ended up working with us because we were very determined and probably a little annoying,” she said. “But we felt so passionately and strongly about these products.”
Feggeler said the entire production is community driven and designed because they take polls with their customers and use the feedback to create and improve their clothing.
“We take feedback from everywhere, pop-up shops, in person, we’d have someone say, ‘I like what you are doing with this, do you have it in long sleeves?’ So, we’d create that.” Feggeler said.
She said they wanted to keep the colors simple and avoid the “garish” patterns that had typically been associated with sun safe clothing in the past.
“We made it our primary purpose to keep it fashionable but versatile,” she said, keeping in mind the women who would buy the clothing.
“It’s casual, you can wear it on a walk, but it’s also extremely versatile. You can layer our long sleeve or short sleeve shirts with a blazer or one of our shawls to dress it up,” Sangisetti said.
They also wanted to keep it affordable, listing items from $28 dollars for a sun-safe shirt to $98 for one of their biggest selling items, the All-Star Tennis Dress.
“I was 23 when I started looking for sun protective apparel and I couldn’t find anything affordable on the market. I couldn’t spend $150 or $200 for a dress. It was super frustrating, and I wanted to find an affordable solution,” Feggeler said.
“It’s not a luxury to protect your skin,” she added.
Another aspect they wanted for their brand was longevity. They wanted it to be worn, washed and worn again and offer just as much protection on day 10 or 30 as it had on day one.
Feggeler created the dress in 2022 when supply chain issues had settled. She said it’s a dress you can wear anywhere, from the “board room to the board walk.”
Feggeler designs the clothing, then takes her designs to Sangisetti who refines them.
“I always have these crazy ideas and the vision because of my background, then I take it to Snigdha who says things like, ‘let’s move the collar up’ or ‘let’s add pockets.’ I see the big picture and she takes it all and refines it,” Feggeler said.
“We think very differently. Erica’s background is fashion design, and I work as an engineer full time and my degree is in data analytics and computational modeling, but we come together and that is the beauty of our background,” Sangisetti said.
Today, Feggeler’s mom is thriving and getting ready to meet her first grandchild.
Sangisetti and Feggeler work to be known as more than just a clothing company. They want to be a support to other skin cancer survivors as well as be an educational resource. They have partnered with the Melanoma Research Foundation, a Washington, DC-based organization working to eradicate melanoma. They host a weekly podcast and blog with resources like dermatologists, connecting with other skin cancer survivors and education.
“It sets us apart from the rest of the industry,” Sangisetti said. “It didn’t happen by chance; it was a conscious effort because we take it very seriously. The community you build around the company is what sets you apart from the others.”
The company’s next big step is to make UPF 50+ clothing for children.
L.U.V. does pop-up shops throughout the region with one planned for Ashburn sometime this summer. For details on the products and upcoming pop-up shop go to lowultraviolet.com.
