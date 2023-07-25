Applications are open for farms to join the Loudoun Fall Farm Tour. This year, the applications also let farmers sign up for the Take Loudoun Home for the Holidays program.
Committing to the in-person farm tour requires that farms be open and available to the public 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Oct. 21-22. Farms offering in-person experiences, such as corn mazes, pumpkin patches, apple presses and other seasonal activities, tend to do well on the tour, the agency noted.
There is no cost to participate, and Loudoun Economic Development will promote all participating farms across its marketing channels.
Applications and more information are online at takeloudounhome.com. Applications are due by Aug. 11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.