On Tuesday, the Loudoun County Environmental Commission announced the winners of its first Environmental Excellence Awards, spotlighting six people, organizations and programs that demonstrated leadership on environmental issues.
Two people were awarded lifetime achievement awards: Joe Coleman, a founding member of the of Loudoun Wildlife Conservancy, and Shirley Pearson, a longtime volunteer with Keep Loudoun Beautiful.
Perason has volunteered with Keep Loudoun Beautiful for more than 30 years, including for many years as a board member and the board president from 1998 to 2003. For more than 19 years, she organized and conducted a poster and essay contest for Loudoun elementary students. And after a pause, the contest was reborn in 2022 as a video contest for middle and high school students. She was also a founding member of the Catoctin Garden Club, and Environmental Commission member Gem Bingol also credited her with being a major proponent of the county’s new plastic bag tax.
“She deserves a lifetime award for devoting so much of her life to engaging with youth in their impressionable years, and with adults on the changes that they can make to improve our environment,” Bingol said.
Coleman, who was one of the founders of the Loudoun Wildlife Conservancy in 1995, has since helped grow the organization to more than 1,000 volunteers and members. He also leads bird walks every month, has been “a driving force” behind the organization’s citizen science programs like stream monitoring, butterfly counts, bird counts, and amphibian monitoring, Bingol said. She also credited him as a leading advocate for establishing the Banshee Reeks Nature Preserve, and being pivotal in finding a financial supporter for the conservancy’s purchase of what would become the 87-acre JK Black Old Wildlife Sanctuary. He has also volunteered with other nonprofits.
“Without a doubt, his passion and dedication have resulted in lifetime achievements that have benefited people, wildlife and habitats throughout Loudoun County,” Bingol said.
The student winner was Eyasu Neale, a Tuscarora High School junior who launched a project to reduce the waste from fast fashion. He curated clothes from Leesburg area thrift stores to put together a fashion show that also raised money for the Loudoun Abused Women’s Shelter.
“It highlighted for students that clothing can be used longer, used again, thrifted and created or sowed without purchasing from traditional retail stores,” Bingol said. “This idea was one that he pursued because his family had an exchange student from Kenya who told them about the piles of clothing, that they were receiving in Kenya as a result of all of this fast fashion.”
The show was such a hit, she said, that he held a second show Wednesday.
The small business winner was Little Tree Huggers, a bilingual, nature-based preschool. Bingol said the students spend 75% of the day outside, rain or shine, and participate in all aspects of farming. They’ve established a wildlife sanctuary with pollinator gardens and riparian conservation areas and run a carbon-neutral operation with a geothermal heating and cooling system, solar array and other energy-efficient ideas.
The citizen or community group winner was the Loudoun Wildlife Conservancy’s Stream Monitoring Program. Bingol said while the stream monitoring team has been at work for more than 25 years, under Amy Ulland they have expanded their outreach and citizen science work. Teams of volunteers measure the number of tiny lifeforms living in the stream to assess water quality, and have brought attention to things like bacterial contamination in streams in the Lucketts area.
The government employee or program award went to Michele Seib of the county Department of General Services’ Stormwater Team, who designed a seven-acre wetlands project to clean runoff and pollutants upstream of the Broad Run. Bingol said the project was cost-conscious and “totally above and beyond.”
“The innovative project required extensive outreach to property owners because it's located in a high-visibility location, and Michelle attended HOA meetings and answered questions from residents for three years to help coordinate this project,” Bingol said. “Besides the engineered benefits, Michelle included over half an acre of trees with 280 new natives for the tree canopy benefits that they will provide, increasing air and water quality improvements as the trees mature. To top it off, almost half of the project was funded with grants that she applied for from the state.”
The Board of Supervisors created the Environmental Commission in 2021 to advise on policies and practices around the environment, sustainability and energy management. The commission will host an Energy and Environmental Forum on Thursday, May 11 from 5:30 – 8 p.m. at the Academies of Loudoun.
More information about the county government’s environmental efforts is online at loudoun.gov/environment.
This is all fine and dandy. Buddies giving their buddies awards.
But the question none of these people will answer; why are the highways and by ways of Loudoun covered in litter? It's as bad as I've ever seen. Maybe the group of people in the photo should form a road gang, and get to picking up trash. The easy stuff first.
