A new Loudoun County Chamber of Commerce policy allows any chamber member to nominate a candidate to serve on the organization’s board of directors. The chamber is accepting nominations through Sept. 30.
The new policy also establishes the priorities the chamber is seeking in directors and creates a formal process for nominees to apply for a seat.
The chamber’s Governance Committee will evaluate applicants based on their record of chamber and community engagement, including volunteer engagement with the chamber, industry and professional expertise, financial investment in the chamber, and whether they represent demographic, industry, or geographic areas currently not well represented on the chamber board.
Nominees and their organizations must be Loudoun Chamber members, with their membership dues current, and should be actively engaged with the chamber for at least two years. Nominees will be invited to apply for seat on the board as soon as the nomination is received. Applications must be finalized by Oct. 7.
To nominate a chamber member for the Board of Directors, click here. Self-nominations are accepted. More information is online at loudounchamber.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.