The Loudoun Chamber of Commerce has earned 5-Star accreditation from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, placing it in the top 2% of chambers nationwide for the quality of its programs, policies and impact on the community.
“On behalf of the best board of directors and staff in the Chamber industry, it is an honor to accept this national recognition of the Loudoun Chamber’s commitment to the highest standards of excellence,” Loudoun Chamber President & CEO Tony Howard stated in the announcement. “These outstanding leaders are devoted to supporting a world class economy and quality of life in Loudoun, and we are proud that America’s leading business organization has recognized the Loudoun Chamber for the impact we have made on our community.”
U.S. Chamber's accreditation program establishes standards for operational excellence for chambers of commerce, and recognize chambers that achieve “best in class performance” in areas such as governance policies, financial controls, safe work environments, effective communications, public policy and programming. The self-review can take six to nine months to complete.
Accreditation decisions are made by the Accrediting Board, a committee the U.S. Chamber’s board of directors.
The Loudoun Chamber was previously accredited at the 4-Star level in 2017.
U.S. Chamber Vice President Raymond P. Towle said the achievement is “reflective of the Loudoun Chamber’s staff and leadership commitment to excellence in all that your organization does to serve your community.”
“I congratulate the Loudoun Chamber of Commerce for earning 5-Star Accreditation, and for its commitment to meet the highest standards for operational performance in the Chamber industry, and for your unwavering commitment to free enterprise,” he stated.
Learn more about the Loudoun Chamber of Commerce at loudounchamber.org.
