The Loudoun Chamber held its 2023 Community Leadership Awards during its 55th Annual Meeting on Friday night, honoring four people and organizations for their community impact over the past year. It’s the 10th year of the awards program.
The winners were named from among 20 finalists across four categories. In the small business category, that was Road Runner Wrecker Service. Owner David Butcher said, “it’s been a real privilege serving Loudoun County for 30 years.”
“We haven’t closed in 30 years,” he said. “We’re 24 hours, seven days a week, 365 days a year, nonstop. We’ve got people working right now. We’re always ready.”
Among large businesses, the chamber honored the HHMI Janelia Research Campus.
“HHMI has a ton of very dedicated people. They go out in the community, and they do STEM outreach, they do charity teamwork,” Innovations and External Relations Director Michael Perham said.”
In the young professionals category, the Chamber honored HHMI Janelia Research Campus Community Relations Manager Monti Mercer.
“We all like to be the people that are behind the scenes, really pushing other people forward to shine,” he said.
In the executive leader category, the chamber honored Inova Loudoun Hospital Department of Emergency Medicine Chairman and Medical Director Dr. Edward Puccio. He recalled the growth at Inova since he joined in 2001, and the crises they have faced in that time like COVID-19, SARS, Ebola, and monkeypox.
“One of the things that drew me to it the most is, in emergency medicine, we treat patients regardless of their ability to pay,” he said. “We treat everyone that walks through the door. And I was so fortunate to find Inova Loudoun Hospital, because they have that same mindset.”
And among nonprofit executives, the chamber honored Loudoun Education Foundation Executive Director Danielle Nadler, who recalled covering education systems across the country in her career in journalism.
“What I found, from California, to Nevada, to Minnesota, to Virginia is that the health of a community is really reflected by public schools,” she said. “And I think we all know that that’s true here in Loudoun, that really when the school systems thrive, the business community thrives, and vice versa. And I love that synergy, and I’m so thankful that I get to play a very small role in creating that synergy.”
Each winner gets the chance to name a nonprofit to receive a $1,000 grant courtesy of the Community Foundation of Loudoun and Northern Fauquier Counties.
“Our grants depend upon building personalized grantmaking, endowment and funds with people like you and businesses like yours, so that funding is here 100, 200, 300 years from now,” President and CEO Amy Owen said. “We have 115 unique funds, including the Loudoun Chamber Foundation. Each has a unique role in grantmaking vision, from scholarship funds, to memorial funds, to donor-advised funds. We serve Loudoun County’s philanthropically-minded business and citizens, and we make it possible for anybody to be a philanthropist.”
Outgoing Chamber Board of Directors Chair and Modern Mechanical owner Shawn Mitchell gave Langhorne Custom Homes Managing Director Kirsten Langhorne the 2022 Chair’s Award, recognizing her service on the chamber’s public policy committee and executive committee.
“Under Kirsten’s leadership, the Loudoun Chamber continued to amplify the business community’s voice and drive solutions on important issues such as attainable housing, economic growth and workforce development,” Mitchell said.
The chamber also welcomed its new Board of Directors members and 2023 Chair Carol Barbe, the co-founder, president and CEO of Backflow Technology.
“To my fellow board members, thank you for your support of our mission,” Barbe said. “Our role is to serve the needs of our members and the success of the businesses. You’ve done that well, and together in 2023 we will continue to positively advance the interests of our Loudoun businesses and our nonprofits.”
And the chamber celebrated its recent five-star accreditation from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. U.S. Chamber Federation Relations and Grassroots Advocacy Senior Director of Operations Allie Ehrlich said that made the Loudoun Chamber one of only 142 to achieve the distinction from among around 7,000 chambers across the country.
“Loudoun is blessed with so many leaders who give generously of their time, energy and resources to make this our nation’s finest community to grow a business, pursue your passion and raise a family. The Chamber is proud to honor these outstanding leaders, and to thank them for the generosity, commitment and sacrifice they have given to strengthen our community,” Chamber President & CEO Tony Howard stated.
