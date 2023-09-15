The Loudoun Chamber of Commerce has announced 23 finalists in the 29th Annual Loudoun Small Business Awards and opened public voting for the People’s Choice Award.
The finalists announced Thursday are competing in six industry categories. The winner in each category will be a finalist for the chamber’s 2023 Loudoun Small Business of the Year. Finalists for Entrepreneur of the Year will be announced Friday, Sept. 22.
“I am proud to congratulate our 23 finalists for the 29th Annual Loudoun Small Business Awards,” Loudoun Chamber President & CEO Tony Howard stated. “These finalists represent the special qualities that all small businesses and entrepreneurs possess: tenacity, vision, work ethic, and an unrelenting faith in themselves, and in Loudoun. We look forward to celebrating them, and the entire Loudoun small business community, on Nov. 10th.”
The 2023 finalists were chosen by chamber committees from among nearly 100 applications.
Meanwhile voting is open until 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21 for the People’s Choice Award in each category. The finalist with the most total votes will be declared the award winner.
Winners will be announced at the awards gala Friday, Nov. 10 at Westfields Marriott in Chantilly, Fairfax. Sponsorships, tickets, voting for the People’s Choice Award and more information are online at loudounchamber.org/sba.
Finalists include:
Superior Service Business of the Year
- CEO Consulting Group, LLC
- Dogtopia of Purcellville
- Fleur de Cuisine
- Fuel & Tire Saver Systems Company, Inc.
Destination Business of the Year
- Bear Chase Brewing Company
- Elite Formation Studio of Dance
- Hidden View Bed and Breakfast
- The Restaurant at Patowmack Farm
Health & Wellness Business of the Year
- Beckner Counseling, LLC
- Function-N-Fitness
- Sunstone Counseling
- The Williams Center for Wellness and Recovery
Homebased Business of the Year
- BB Insurance, LLC
- Essay Cure
- Mama’s Canine Mix
- MAVENTRI
Nonprofit Organization of the Year
- Loudoun Coalition for Women and Girls
- Legacy Farms
- Loudoun Literacy Council
- Tree of Life Ministries
Main Street Business of the Year
- Birch Tree Books
- Casa De Avila Tacos
- Crimson Wealth Strategies
