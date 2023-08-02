Loudoun County brewers once again made a strong showing at the annual Virginia Craft Beer Cup, the largest competition of its kind, hosted at Old Ox Brewery in Ashburn.
It was also another record year for the cup, according to contest organizers, with Loudoun brewers competing in the largest field yet. A record 125 breweries competed, according to the Virginia Craft Brewers Guild, including 35 new participants, with 471 beers entered.
This year, Dirt Farm Brewing, Loudoun Brewing Company, Lost Barrel Brewing, Harvest Gap Brewery and Black Hoof Brewery brought home awards.
Dirt Farm showed off its unconventional stylings, winning first place in fruit for its Peachy Mother Pucker, and second place in alternative grains or sugars for its Honey Helles. Lost Barrel Brewing put in a strong performance in IPAS, bringing home the first-place prize in double IPAs for its Stratazacca Double IPA, and second place in hazy IPAs for its Lost Barrel Hazy IPA. And Barnhouse Brewery placed first in monastic ales with the Barnhouse X and took home an honorable mention in international lagers for its Morning Wood.
They were joined by Loudoun Brewing Company, which placed third in Belgian ales with its Polished Foxx; Harvest Gap Brewery, third in pale European lagers with Devil Dog Helles; and Black Hoof Brewing, third in smoke with its Morning Fog Rauchbier.
And the newest entry to Loudoun’s craft beer scene Prince William County-based Water’s End Brewery, which just opened a new location in Village at Leesburg, took home a second place prize for its Grand Cru barley wine.
The Virginia Craft Beer Cup is the largest state competition of its kind in the United States.
“I am thrilled to welcome an increase in participation in this year's competition, a testament to a growing industry in Virginia,” craft beer cup Head Judge Charlie Harr stated. “This year's competition brought new breweries and veterans together across all styles for continued high-quality pours. Congratulations to the winners who entered the cup and continue pushing the craft brewery industry to new heights and making Virginia the great beer scene that it is!”
“Despite a tough year economically, the Virginia Craft Beer Cup competition demonstrates the resilience of Virginia’s independent craft beer industry,” Virginia Craft Brewers Guild President and CEO Brett Vassey stated.
