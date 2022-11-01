Longhouse Architects held a ribbon cutting ceremony Saturday to celebrate the opening of its first office in Purcellville.
Owners and architects Laura Ours, Nathan Webb, and Kevin Walker started the design firm in 2019, and have been growing the business from their homes since then. They work on both residential and commercial projects and have 20 years of experience among them.
Ours said it was important to them to keep sustainability in mind in the materials they use and the way they go about their designs. They also are looking forward to working on projects that benefit the community and enrich the lives of the residents.
“We’d like to do more commercial things, kind of things that engage the community more,” Ours said.
As a Purcellville resident, Ours said she is excited to be working in the town her family is growing up in.
“We have really come to love the town, and have two kids growing up, and we’ve been now in all the schools,” she said. “Just, it’s an amazing place to live every day, and now I feel really lucky to work here every day.”
The office is located at 107 B East Main Street.
