Ashburn-based LEOcloud has entered into a strategic collaboration agreement with Axiom Space, the developer of the world’s first commercial space station, for the purpose of developing and delivering space-based cloud services.
LEOcloud’s Space Edge infrastructure as a service will enable cloud edge computing services as a seamless extension of terrestrial cloud services. The system is extensible from low-Earth orbit to the lunar region and beyond, bringing the benefits of edge computing as close as possible to the sources and users of data. End users can operate their services or application workloads in a local hybrid cloud environment just as they would on Earth.
Axiom operates end-to-end missions to the International Space Station and is privately building its successor, Axiom Station, the first permanent commercial destination in low-Earth orbit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.