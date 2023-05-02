Small business owners and hopefuls attending the Small Business Summit Tuesday got their day started with an inspirational talk—and some investment—from the other side of the scale, multi-millionaire and reality TV personality Marcus Lemonis.
He said relationships are key.
“The key to me in business is understanding the relationships with people, and once you establish those relationships, the reason that matters because once you establish that relationship and you build that rapport, when we get down to business, this interaction is built on trust,” he said.
He also urged the audience to be vulnerable and share their personal stories and motivations for starting a business beyond the urge to make money. He pushed audience members to be aware and open about their insecurities and doubts.
“This morning, I’m going to share a few things with you that are not public, not information that I, normally share, so please don't record it,” Lemonis said, with three video cameras rolling from different angles in the room and a fourth following him as he roved through the audience. He shared about his insecurities rooted in his childhood and long struggle with an eating disorder.
“I’ll tell you that my motivation to do it and be where I am today was largely driven by the fact that they always felt alone. Always. And business was the one thing that gave me the ability to be different,” Lemonis said. “I was always awkward, I was always the fat kid with big hair and no friends. I was always the kid who was alone all the time. But I could do math, and according to my mother I had a very big mouth, and when you put those two things together you have an opportunity to do great things.”
Some businesses also got another leg up in the form of some spending. Lemonis pledged to buy $10,000 of the ECHO Barkery’s dog treats to be donated to local animal shelters, and spend another $10,000 on a digital marketing business in attendance to create a video following the treats as they are created and introducing the ECHO’s clients. The nonprofit provides employment for people with developmental disabilities.
Among other purchases, he also pledged to buy everyone in the audience an InfusenClip, inventor and golf pro Robyn James’s bug-repellent hat clip for golf ball markers. And he pledged to buy one business’s floral arrangements for another business’s next networking breakfast.
“Business is scary because numbers are intimidating, and for those folks who have not been afforded the same opportunities as others, to educate themselves because society doesn't make it a level playing field, it’s even more stressful,” Lemonis said. “If you are a person of color in this country, it is very difficult to be successful in business. If you are a female person of color, it’s even harder. That’s not an excuse to do a half-ass job.”
Lemonis also had a different path to success than the small businesses represented at the conference. Adopted from an orphanage in Lebanon, his business career started at the family-owned auto dealership and moved up with the help of wealthy and connected family friends, like Ford Mustang developer and former Chrysler CEO Lee Iacocca. Today he is the CEO of Camping World and Good Sam Enterprises and appears on the CNBC reality TV show “The Profit.” He acknowledged some of the myth of his self-made mythos.
“My path to get here was a lot easier than other people's. I was given a roof over my head and food on the table, a great education. And I didn't always appreciate it until I got older and I realized there was a lot of people who worked harder than me, that were smarter than me, that were better than me, but they weren't given the same opportunities,” he said.
He said for the attendees of the conference, business is about opportunity.
Lemonis’s keynote address kicked off a day of workshops and networking s as the first major event of Loudoun Economic Development’s new Launch Loudoun initiative targeted at small businesses. The event was at capacity, but Economic Development Executive Director Buddy Rizer said materials from the event will be made available publicly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.