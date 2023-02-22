In 2018, the boundaries of the Small Business Administration’s HUBZone in Leesburg doubled in size following a determination that a second census tract met the qualifications to be included in the business incentive program. Now, it is shrinking again.
Historically Underutilized Business districts are created in low-income areas to provide small businesses with a leg up in competing for federal contracts while requiring them to provide jobs to HUBZone residents. The stated goal of the program is to award at least 3% of federal contract dollars to HUBZone-certified companies each year.
Leesburg’s HUBZone was initially created in a census tract that stretches east from the eastern side of King Street downtown to the Leesburg Bypass in the Market Street and Edwards Ferry Road corridors.
Five years later, a second census tract was added, stretching south to include all the properties east of South King Street inside the bypass—adding nearly 3,000 residents to the HUBZone job pool.
With updated census information, that tract no longer meets the program’s qualifications and will be dropped out effective July 1.
Town Economic Development Director Russel Seymour and his staff have reached out to program participants to alert them to the coming change. He noted that even if some businesses are zoned out, they may continue to participate through a three-year transition, ending in June 30, 2026.
The HUBZone designations are reviewed every five years to ensure the program serves the communities that are most in need of assistance. The map will be updated again in July 2028.
