It may have been April Fool’s, but we’re not kitten around—Leesburg’s Catty Corner Cafe marked one year since its grand opening last April 1.
And actually, there are about 20 kittens and cats around—and as of Monday, 86 more have found their furever homes through the business. Founder Heather Donahue partners with Last Chance Animal Rescue, and all the cats—except the store’s mascot Cello—are adoptable.
For $22, visitors get a coffee or a tea, a fresh-baked cookie, and some time to hang out, play with the cats, decompress, and maybe find a new fuzzy family member. The rescue sends cats to Catty Corner who are specially selected for their sociability, and visitors can expect plenty of attention from their friendly four-legged hosts.
It’s not just a good place for a human to find cat—it’s a good place for a cat to find a human, too. After all, the people who adopt at Catty Corner are all people who decided to go to a cat café. Donahue said she gets regular updates from their new families.
“I get pictures of them being just totally spoiled,” she said. “Like, spa day for the cat, at the dinner table waiting for their meal—it’s really sweet, because I love the fact that they’re being spoiled. They deserve nothing but the best. It took them a long journey to get here, and they’re strong survivors, and they usually pick their human.”
The cats are a varied bunch. Most recently, Catty Corner has been home to a number of cats— including some who are at least partly Scottish Folds with their distinctive ears—who were rescued from Kuwait.
And despite cats’ aloof, prickly reputation, visitors are typically greeted at the door with a room full of sociable, affectionate felines. Sometimes a cat will pick them out within minutes and settle into their lap and refusing to budget. New arrivals also settle in quickly to the comfortable, sunlit space, which is dense with spots to climb, hide, play and nap.
The space can also be reserved for private events like birthday parties and book clubs, and hosts cat yoga once a month. Donahue said it’s “gentle yoga,” kind of.
“It’s more laughing yoga because it’s so hilarious,” she said. “The cats jump on you. You can’t move because there’s one sitting on you.”
Donahue is serious about the cats’ health. All the cats who come to Catty Corner have been neutered, vaccinated, and had a health check-up. At one point over the past year her business hit a bump in the road when one of the cats, from a previous partner organization, brought ringworm into the café, the same fungus that causes athlete’s foot—so she shut down the café completely for weeks, removed all the cats, thoroughly sanitized or outright discarded everything, then fogged the room three times for good measure. Since then, and with the new partner organization, there haven’t been any more hiccups like that.
She said that was a blessing in disguise in some ways—Last Chance is able to keep up with her busy adoptions, and usually processes adoption applications on the same day.
Since opening the store, she has also expanded the menu. The space, which formerly hosted the Pittsburgh Rick’s and Cowbell Kitchen restaurants, has a kitchen already, and Donahue is hoping to make the most of it with hots dogs, chili, and tater tots now also available and ambitions to eventually bring in beer and wine and a chef to prepare locally sourced dishes. One of the hot dogs is called The Windy Kitty—a nod to another former Leesburg restaurant, hot dog restaurant Windy City Red Hots.
And Donahue will soon expand her menu to serve the cats, too—she will have a booth at Leesburg’s Flower and Garden festival selling cat-safe plants like catnip, wheatgrass, and spider plants, on which many cats like to munch.
For Catty Corner, word of mouth means a lot. On Monday during a mid-afternoon interview, the cat room was nonetheless busy with visitors—all of whom had been brought there by a friend or sister who had been there before. On the way out two young visitors couldn’t resist buying a few cat-themed accessories and bracelet charms, too.
Learn more at cattycornercafe.com or follow Catty Corner Cafe on Facebook, Instagram or TikTok. Or stop by the café at 166 E. Market Street—it gets pawsitive reviews.
