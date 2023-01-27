Leesburg attorney Benjamin D. Leigh took over as the 135th president of the Virginia Bar Association during its annual meeting Jan. 21 in Williamsburg.
Leigh succeeds Victor O. Cardwell, co-chair of the labor and employment practice at Woods Rogers Vandeventer Black PLC and co-chair of the WRVB board of directors. Cardwell, who is based in Roanoke, now serves as immediate past president.
The VBA is the largest statewide voluntary organization of lawyers and judges in Virginia.
Leigh’s former law partner, Senior Virginia Supreme Court Justice William C. Mims, administered the oath of office. Leigh joined with Mims and William H. Atwill to form the law firm Mims, Atwill & Leigh, P.C., in 2002. The firm now operates as Troxell Leigh P.C.
In his remarks, Leigh encouraged VBA members to take up three resolutions to carry on the association’s work: “You Belong,” “Answer the Call” and “Raise All Bars.”
“Many of us joined the VBA seeking to be part of something larger than ourselves or our firms or a practice-area bar,” he said. “Today and this coming year, I would charge each of you to carry the message to others seeking exceptionalism—the message that ‘You Belong’ in the VBA.”
He pointed to the importance of three fundamental groups—new and untapped corporate counsel in Virginia, young lawyers of years past, and small and solo firms. Cardwell during his term as president created a Special Committee on Small-Firm and Solo Practice, which will convene regional meetups in 2023 to promote networking and practice enhancements.
To “Answer the Call,” Leigh highlighted increased access to justice and advocacy to uphold the independence of and respect for the judiciary. And if members recruit new members who answer the call, “then we Raise All Bars,” he said.
“We will raise the bar for the individual lawyer. We will raise the bar for the firms needing a leadership academy when the VBA Young Lawyers Division is just that. We will complement the Virginia State Bar and specialty bars by serving as the ‘One Bar for Them All’ with statewide reach and representation in lobbying. We will raise the bar for the profession,” Leigh said.
For details about the Virginia Bar Association and its leadership, go at vba.org/page/2023-leaders.
