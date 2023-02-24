The Legacy Elder Law Center, based in Leesburg, has launched a holistic, client-centered service to help provide comprehensive and coordinated personal, medical, and legal help to individuals and families.
GuideWISE creates a Life Care Plan designed to help families and caregivers develop individualized plans and strategies as they move through each phase in life. It offers health and safety analyses, client visits, personal and medical care coordination, and financial services, as well as downsizing and real estate services. A goal is to help individuals remain independent for as long as possible, protecting their life savings against the high cost of long-term care, and enjoying the peace of mind that comes with having a plan in place for the future.
“We created GuideWISE to provide individuals and families with the ability to focus on two things: What is happening right now and what will be needed in the future to ensure your loved one will get the very best of care as they move through the continuum of life,” owner and managing partner Rory Clark said. “We believe the GuideWISE and the Legacy Elder Law Center serves as an invaluable resource for seniors, families, and caregivers who are looking to find and create appropriate resources for living arrangements, medical and financial assistance as well as making sure there are proper legal documents in place to protect assets against the high cost of long-term medical care.”
For more information, go to guidewisecare.com.
