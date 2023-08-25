The Leesburg branch of Farm Credit of the Virginias announced it paid just over $3 million to its customer-owners in the form of a patronage dividend.
Under Farm Credit of the Virginias’ cooperative framework, the association returns a portion of its profits back to customer-owners each year. Increased input costs, supply chain disruptions and rising interest rates provided significant challenges to many during 2022 and the Farm Credit board of directors elected to return 70% of the net profits to their customer-owners with the goal that they feel more confident in navigating the economic headwinds impacting the agricultural industry and rural communities.
This year, Farm Credit of the Virginias distributed a combined $30 million across the commonwealth.
“We’re pleased to be able to share our patronage with our customer-owners, especially in times when returning and reinvesting money in our rural communities is so vital,” Farm Credit of the Virginias CEO Brad Cornelius stated. “We’re committed to being here for our customer-owners when they need us, and as they need us. Patronage dividends are our way of saying we’re here and we’re going to keep working to make sure that we’re always here, through good times and bad. Patronage is just one of the many benefits of doing business with a customer-owned cooperative.”
The Leesburg branch is located at 27 Ft. Evans Road NE. Learn more at farmcreditofvirginias.com.
