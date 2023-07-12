A downtown institution dating back to 1865, the Leesburg Diner is being passed along to new ownership.
Michael O’Connor sold the King Street operation July 11 and the restaurant is expected to be closed for the next four weeks as the new owners complete their updates and ramp up their business.
O’Connor has owned the building for decades and took over the restaurant operations in 2013 following an extensive renovation.
“The theme for the Leesburg Diner was it was a place to meet and greet. It certainly was that,” O’Connor said. “It's been fun. We've had good people, good servers, good food—and a lot of fun. We've played music there. We've had parties and birthdays and everything a diner is supposed to do, along with a little bit of a neighborhood twist.”
He sees that continuing, as the eatery moves to the stewardship of the husband-and-wife team of Gary O’Hanlon and Jennifer Demetrio. After working in the industry for years specializing in pastries, they opened Café Kindred in Falls Church in 2015.
“It fits us perfectly,” Demetrio said of their new opportunity. She said they already have a love for Leesburg and its historic setting and wanted to be a part of it.
In Falls Church, they offer brunch every day, and feature a poutine menu along with a bit of an English flare rooted in O’Hanlon’s Irish upbringing. Those may carry over to the Leesburg location to blend with longtime Diner staples.
“We’re just excited to be part of it. Leesburg is such a great community,” she said.
They hope to have the Diner, located at 9 S. King St., re-opened by mid-August.
For O’Connor, he expects the more than 150 years of Diner traditions to continue under the new ownership.
“So many people in this town had their first date—certainly their first milkshake together—there. And you could feel the closeness of it, really the feel of camaraderie in the place. It sounds corny, but it's really how I feel about it,” he said.
[thumbup] Cafe Kindred is a great place! I look forward to their ownership.
