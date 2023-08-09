The Leesburg Town Council on Tuesday cleared the way for the development of hotels in the downtown business district, overturning the recommendation of its Planning Commission.
The council voted 5-2 to change the definition of a “commercial inn” in the town zoning ordinance to increase the maximum number of rooms permitted from 15 to 40. Commercial inns are permitted by-right in the downtown B-1 zoning district, while a hotel/motel use requires special exception review by the Planning Commission and Town Council.
The change was spurred by developer Kevin Ash who already has secured Board of Architectural Review approval to build a hotel on South King Street. While the project envisions a 39-room boutique hotel, only 15 rooms were permitted without a special exception permit.
Ash argued that hotels should be treated like other commercial uses in the zoning ordinance, limited by elements such as allowable building sizes and parking requirements. He said the hotel in his planned building would require few parking spaces and generate more tax revenue than office uses in the same space.
He also said the town should be promoting downtown hotels, noting the former 55-room Leesburg Inn on North King Street that served the town for nearly a century. Ash told the council that the 15-room limit was not financially viable, noting that the town zoning has allowed 15-room inns as a by-right use for 33 years but no property owner has sought to operate one.
In addition to Ash’s project, developer Don Knutson is exploring a hotel project on South Street in conjunction with the public/private partnership effort to redevelop the town’s Liberty Street parking lot as an event center, affordable house for seniors and parking complex.
The Planning Commission unanimously opposed allowing the larger hotel without special exception review, which includes public hearings and puts the final approval in the hands of the Town Council. By-right uses undergo administrative staff review to ensure compliance with development regulations.
Mayor Kelly Burk and Vice Mayor Neil Steinberg unsuccessfully proposed a motion to deny the change, saying they supported the commission’s position.
A motion by Council member Zach Cummings to approve the change passed on a 5-2 vote.
The council in March voted to reduce parking requirements for downtown hotels. Burk and Steinberg opposed that measure as well.
