Leesburg’s Department of Economic Development Commission and other town leaders last night honored outstanding businesses and business owners during its annual awards ceremony at Ion International Training Center.
Twenty businesses and individuals were nominated for awards in five categories.
Restaurateur Jason Miller was presented with this year’s George C. Marshall Award, which celebrates an individual who has demonstrated an exemplary commitment to the community above and beyond business contributions. He is the founder of The Wine Kitchen, the King Street restaurant that helped spur the revitalization of the downtown historic district after it opened in 2008. In addition to his culinary creativity, Miller also was recognized for his support for other town businesses, including service on the Economic Development Advisory Committee and the new Main Street steering committee. The award is presented by the George C. Marshall International Center and Executive Director Valerie Beaudoin noted that like Marshall, Miller was a Virginia Military Institute graduate.
The Arts and Culture Award was presented to Art Together. The award celebrates a business, organization or individual that contributes to or actively supports the arts in town. Founder Catherine Fetterman started 26 years ago teaching art and French and entering local shows to sell her artwork. In 2004, she began teaching art to senior adults at Madison House and Loudoun County Adult Day Center and sharing art opportunities to those with dementia, traumatic brain injury, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, and other significant cognitive, mental, mobility and sight impairments—work that became her passion. In 2013 she renamed her business Art Together to focus on bringing the joy of the arts to seniors and caregivers throughout the region. During COVID she worked to provide art supplies to students and seniors and offer art classes on her YouTube channel.
The Community Ambassador Award was presented to the Loudoun Valley Homegrown Markets Cooperative. Its Saturday market in Leesburg will mark its 30th anniversary next year. The award celebrates a business or organization that contributes its time, talent, and resources to promote a positive image of Leesburg.
The Innovations Award—celebrating celebrates a business or organization that executes an innovative business venture, unique product or service development, or other cutting edge business practice—was presented to ECHO. Founded in 1975, the nonprofit supports adults with disabilities through skill building, job placement, day support, and transportation. During COVID the organization adjusted its programming space and employment program to keep participants engaged; launched the ECHO Barkery, a business that makes all-natural dog biscuits from scratch; established the Blue Elegance line of handcrafted jewelry; and started ECHO Business Services.
Dolce & Ciabatta Bakery was selected for the New/Expanding Business Award. Godfrey and Tatiana McKenzie opened the bakery four years ago in a 1,200-square-foot space that was quickly packed with customers. During the pandemic, they opened a larger second location and expanded its menu to include pizza while also keeping the first store up and running.
Economic Development Director Russell Seymour said the purpose of the event wasn’t only to celebrate the award winners, but to recognize the work of all town businesses that, together, make Leesburg a top destination of choice.
Seymour also used the event to unveil its new website that better highlights the town’s economic development opportunities and the support service his staff provides.
