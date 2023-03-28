Twenty businesses and individuals are nominated for the annual Leesburg Business Awards, which will be presented May 3 at the ION International Training Center.
The 2023 nominees are:
Community Ambassador Award:Jerry's Flowers & Gifts, Kettles & Grains, Loudoun Valley Homegrown Markets Cooperative, and The Body, Birth and Baby Center.
Innovations Award: Catty Corner Café, ECHO, Noldus Information Technology, Omnilert, and The Body, Birth and Baby Center.
New/Expanding Business Award: Burn Boot Camp - Leesburg, Dolce & Ciabatta, Elite Brow Studio, October One Vineyard Wine Tasting Shop, ResQ BBQ, and The Body, Birth and Baby Center.
Arts And Cultural Award: Art Together LLC, Dig! Records & Vintage, Finch Knit & Sew Studio, and Frayed Knots.
The George C. Marshall Award: Eung Gil Choi - US Taekwondo Martial Arts Academy, Jason Miller - The Wine Kitchen, and Kindra Dionne – Purpose Worx/Fifty Leven Wine
The event is free and open to the public. Guests are asked to RSVP to the Department of Economic Development by May 1.
