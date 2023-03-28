Back to Biz: Leesburg’s Awards Make Triumphant Return

Director of Economic Development Russel Seymour speaks during the 2022 Town of Leesburg Small Business Award program.

Twenty businesses and individuals are nominated for the annual Leesburg Business Awards, which will be presented May 3 at the ION International Training Center.

The 2023 nominees are:

Community Ambassador Award:Jerry's Flowers & GiftsKettles & GrainsLoudoun Valley Homegrown Markets Cooperative, and The Body, Birth and Baby Center.

Innovations Award: Catty Corner CaféECHONoldus Information TechnologyOmnilert, and The Body, Birth and Baby Center.

New/Expanding Business Award: Burn Boot Camp - LeesburgDolce & CiabattaElite Brow StudioOctober One Vineyard Wine Tasting ShopResQ BBQ, and The Body, Birth and Baby Center.

Arts And Cultural Award: Art Together LLCDig! Records & VintageFinch Knit & Sew Studio, and Frayed Knots.

The George C. Marshall Award: Eung Gil Choi - US Taekwondo Martial Arts Academy, Jason Miller - The Wine Kitchen, and Kindra Dionne – Purpose Worx/Fifty Leven Wine 

The event is free and open to the public. Guests are asked to RSVP to the Department of Economic Development by May 1.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.